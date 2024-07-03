Congress Blasts Government For Inaction in Assam Floods, Urges Relief Efforts

Assam Floods: The opposition Congress criticized PM Modi on Wednesday for not visiting the state of Assam amid the flood crisis. Jitendra Singh, the All India Congress Committee general secretary, appealed to all party members to assist those suffering from the catastrophic flood in Assam.

Singh also condemned the BJP-led state government for 'failing' to meet its commitments on flood control. "During the Congress government, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh came and visited the flood-affected areas and extended all possible help from the Central government. But unfortunately, no central leader of the NDA government has come to visit Assam as yet. "It is extremely condemnable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who can travel multiple times to Assam for election campaigns, cannot take time out to visit during this time of devastating floods in Assam," said Singh, who also oversees Assam Congress.

In a letter to all Congress workers and leaders in Assam, he emphasized that the state is suffering from unprecedented floods affecting almost all districts, causing significant distress to the people and damage to property."We have observed that the Government of Assam has not been able to rise to the occasion as expected. Promises made by the government to the people of Assam for flood control have all failed," Singh said.

During this critical time, the Congress party must support the people of the state and provide all possible help and support in the affected areas, he added. "I urge our Pradesh Congress Committee president, Congress Legislature Party leader, MPs, MLAs, and senior leaders to visit and extend financial or material support in their respective flood-affected areas.

"The All India Congress Committee stands with the people of Assam at this hour of need. Please let us know how AICC can help in providing relief," Singh said. The flood situation in Assam worsened on Tuesday, with three more people losing their lives and over 1.13 million people affected across 23 districts.

The total number of casualties from this year's flood, landslide, and storm has risen to 48. The administration has been operating 489 relief camps and relief distribution centers in 21 districts, where 286,776 people have currently taken shelter.