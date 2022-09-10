Congress calls for 4-hour Gujarat ‘bandh’ today to protest price rise, corruption, unemployment

New Delhi: The Congress party has called for a state-wide symbolic 'Gujarat Bandh' on Saturday (September 10, 2022) between 8 am and noon. The Gujarat Congress has called for a symbolic ‘bandh’ in the state to protest against price rise, corruption and unemployment, a party functionary said. Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma announced the same during a press conference on August 26.

The 'Gujarat Bandh' comes days after the Congress party's 'Mehengai pe Halla Bol' rally in the national capital last week.

In a statement issued on Friday, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor appealed to traders, shopkeepers, cloth market workers, associations and small vendors to join the shutdown.

“Inflation, unemployment and corruption have skyrocketed under the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 27-year rule in Gujarat. People are suffering. Instead of giving relief, the BJP government has imposed GST on food items such as milk, curd and paneer,” said Thakor.

Thakor further asked party workers to ensure zero property damage during the 'Bandh' and make sure that emergency services are available at all times.

Meanwhile, a Congress-backed union representing auto rickshaws in Ahmedabad said it would participate in the bandh.

“We are also affected by price rise, especially CNG rates. Autorickshaws will not ply on city roads from 8am to 12 noon,” Gujarat Auto Rickshaw Action Committee president Ashok Punjabi said.

(With agency inputs)