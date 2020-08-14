Congress corporator's husband arrested in Bengaluru riots, total 206 held

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police arrested 60 more people in connection with the August 11 riots, with this the total number of arrests have gone upto 206. Among the 60 arrested is Kaleem Pasha, husband of Congress corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum.

Pasha is said to have close political links with both the Congress party and SDPI.

On August 11, angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy over an alleged derogatory social media post by the Congress leader's relative. The mob went berserk in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru.

The police opened fire at the unruly mobs and three people died in police firing while over 50 people were injured in the violent clashes. At least 145 people were reportedly arrested a day after the violence had erupted.

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan warned the vandals saying that every rioter and arsonist "involved in any way...will be hunted down...no matter where they hide". He also said that the incident created fear among innocent citizens and caused damage to property.

"Every rioter and arsonist involved in any way in last night's disturbances will be hunted down by our government no matter where they hide. The scale and organized nature of the violence confirms that it was entirely orchestrated by these jihadi elements," he tweeted.

The social media post was allegedly made by Congress MLA's nephew Naveen who has also been arrested. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the violence.