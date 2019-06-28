Congress crisis continues as key leaders quit, demand revamp of AICC

NEW DELHI: As Rahul Gandhi stands firm on his decision not to continue as Congress president, several top leaders of the party resigned from their posts on Friday in order to give him a free hand to constitute a new team in the wake of the 2019 Lok Sabha election disaster.

Those who have tendered their resignations to the party chief have also called for a total revamp of the AICC and all its committees.

Congress party's legal cell chief Vivek Tankha had quit on Thursday after which several others from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana too gave up their posts.

Tankha had quit saying the Congress cannot afford a stalemate for too long and urged Rahul Gandhi to revive the party as "a fighting force".

In a series of tweets on Friday, Tankha said, "We all should submit our resignations from party positions and give Rahulji a free hand to choose his team... Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long."

We all should submit our resignations fr party positions & give Rahul ji a free hand to choose his team. I welcome Mr Kamalnath's statement to that effect. I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Dept chairman Law,RTI & HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long. — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) June 27, 2019

He also made an appeal to Rahul Gandhi to end the crisis in the party as soon as possible.

"Rahulji, please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. You have the commitment and determination. Just cobble a good, acceptable and influential nation-wide team," he said in another tweet.

Rahul ji please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. U have the commitment & determination. Just cobble a good , acceptable & influential nation wide team. I am with you u in all situations.@RahulGandhi @OfficeOfKNath — Vivek Tankha (@VTankha) June 27, 2019

Rajesh Lilothia, who was also a party candidate from North West Delhi, was among those who had resigned from their posts. Lilothia quit as the Delhi Congress working president on Friday afternoon.

Besides Tankha and Lilothia, Haryana Women Congress chief Sumitra Chouhan, general secretary Netta P Sangma of Meghalaya, secretary Virender Rathore, Chhattisgarh secretary Anil Chaudhary, Madhya Pradesh secretary Sudhir Chaudhary and Haryana secretary Satyavir Yadav also resigned from their posts.

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar too resigned from his post. ''Firm decision of Rahul Gandhi Ji to not withdraw resignation as Congress president, morally does not permit me to continue. The defeat is our collective responsibility, hence I hereby tender my resignation forthwith as Goa Congress president.''

Girish Chodankar,Congress: Firm decision of Rahul Gandhi ji to not withdraw resignation as Congress President, morally does not permit me to continue. The defeat is our collective responsibility, hence I hereby tender my resignation forthwith as Goa Congress President (file pic) pic.twitter.com/08UEr6Mdkl — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

It may be recalled that the Congress central leadership this week dissolved all district committees of its Uttar Pradesh unit and formed a three-member disciplinary committee to look into acts of gross indiscipline and anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress suffered a major defeat in the elections, winning just 52 seats. Rahul Gandhi himself was defeated in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh although he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in Kerala.

After the announcement of Lok Sabha election results, Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to quit as Congress president but it was not accepted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which wants him to continue.

On Thursday too, the Gandhi scion made it clear to general secretary KC Venugopal that he was determined to give up the presidency.

Gandhi, however, said that he will chair crucial meetings until a new party chief was elected.

According to Congress sources, a meeting of the CWC – party's highest decision-making body - will be called to decide on a new party chief.

Ahead of the crucial CWC meeting, more resignations are likely in the country`s oldest political party.