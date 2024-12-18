Congress Demands Amit Shah’s Resignation Over Ambedkar Remarks; Parliament Houses Adjourned Till 2 PM

The Congress on Wednesday demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, accusing him of insulting BR Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha. The party also sought a public and parliamentary apology from Shah for his remarks.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as Congress members sought an apology from Amit Shah.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. Kharge quoted Shah saying, "You speak about Ambedkar 100 times and had you remembered God so many times, you could have achieved heaven seven times."

"The 'insult' caused to Babasaheb Ambedkar by Amit Shah is wrong. I demand his resignation," Kharge told reporters.

"If he continues to talk like this, there will be fire across the country if anyone insults Babasaheb Ambedkar like this. We parties would not accept such an insult of Babasaheb Ambedkar," he said.

The Congress chief further alleged that Shah has ‘insulted’ both Babasaheb and Constitution made by him. "The ideology of Manusmriti and RSS shows that they do not want to give respect to Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. That is why we, all parties, demand his resignation and he should apologise to the country," PTI quoted Kharge said

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal announced that all Pradesh Congress Committees will hold marches at Raj Bhavans nationwide on Wednesday. The protests will address "the Ambedkar remarks issue and also the Adani row."

"In protest against the Adani mega corruption scandal and the PM’s complicity in shielding Adani, the deteriorating situation in Manipur and the Home Minister’s insult to Dr. Ambedkar, all Pradesh Congress Committees will be holding marches at all Raj Bhavans across the country today," Venugopal said on X.

On Tuesday, Amit Shah accused the Congress party of concealing its true sentiments about Dr. BR Ambedkar.

"It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven," Shah said, mocking the opposition. He alleged that Ambedkar resigned from the first Cabinet over disagreements with the Congress-led government’s policies, including Article 370.