Congress-DMK insult women time and again, don’t understand Madurai ethos: PM Narendra Modi

Madurai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 2) hit out at the Congress-DMK alliance in Tamil Nadu for insulting women. He also stressed on the need of empowering 'nari shakti' recalling some of the renowned women personalities hailing from the region.

PM Modi said that Madurai teaches about empowering 'nari shakti' and referred to the reverence shown to local deity Meenakshi Amman. He also invoked other charismatic women associated with the region like Kannagi Amman, Rani Mangammal and Velu Nachiyar.

Addressing a rally in Madurai, the prime minister said that the schemes of NDA such as Swachch Bharat mission and Ujjwala Yojana were aimed at empowering women.

Modi said that the DMK and Congress have not understood the ethos of Madurai. That is why, he said, the leaders of those parties keep insulting women time and again.

"Our efforts in the Swachch Bharat mission, Ujjwala Yohana and other such schemes are aimed at empowering women. Sadly, the DMK and Congress have not understood the ethos of Madurai. No wonder their leaders keep insulting women again and again," Modi was quoted as saying by PTI.

"I understand that DMK and Congress have no real agenda to talk about but they should control their lies because people are not foolish," he further said.

Modi’s remarks come days after DMK leader A Raja courted a controversy for making alleged disparaging remarks against Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami's mother during an election rally.

Taking note of a complaint from the ruling AIADMK, the Election Commission had barred Raja from campaigning for 48 hours and also removed him from his party's list of star campaigners for the polls.

Campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Modi also recalled the late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran's vision for inclusive development and prosperous society.

