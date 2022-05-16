New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (May 16, 2022) addressed a rally in the tribal-dominated area of Rajasthan's Banswara and said that his party does not want to delete tribals' history. During the rally, he also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to create two Hindustans, one for the rich and the other for the poor.

The Congress, he said, works to connect with all while the BJP works to create a divide.

"The Congress says that we have to move forward while connecting with all, respect and protect the culture of all. The BJP works to divide, 'crush' and 'suppress'. (BJP) works to remove history and culture of tribals," Rahul Gandhi said in the tribal-dominated area of southern Rajasthan.

Noting that there is a very old and deep relation of the Congress with tribals, he said, "We protect your history, we don't want to suppress or delete your history. When we had the UPA government at the Centre, we had brought historic laws to protect the forest and water of tribals".

The BJP and Modi want to create two Hindustans, one for the rich and select two-three industrialists, and the other for Dalits, farmers, the poor, and the underprivileged while the Congress wants only one Hindustan, he said, adding, "This is the fight in the country".

The former Congress chief said there is a fight between two ideologies in the country.

"We work to connect while they work to divide. We help the weaker and they help selected top industrialists," he said.

The Congress leader, who has been targeting the government over the state of the economy and the issue of unemployment, said, "The BJP government has attacked our economy. PM did demonetisation, and wrongly implemented GST due to which the economy got destroyed. UPA worked to strengthen the economy but Narendra Modi caused harm to our economy".

"Every youth knows that they cannot get jobs in Hindustan today. Inflation is increasing," he said.

Gandhi said the Centre brought three laws against farmers which had to be withdrawn after protests and charged that two-three select industrialists were supposed to get full advantage of the laws.

Praising the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government, Gandhi said it is working for the interest of farmers, tribals, Dalits and all sections of society.

While addressing tribals in the rally, Gandhi said he was told that a fair of tribals is organised at the Dham which is considered the 'Mahakumbh' of tribals and he would also come to attend the fair and see it.

(With agency inputs)