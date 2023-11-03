NEW DELHI: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi made a strong statement on Friday, emphasizing that the Congress party is equally responsible for the demolition of the Babri mosque and that the party's role in that was comparable to that of the BJP and RSS. Owaisi's response came following Congress leader Kamal Nath's recent statement, reigniting the debate on the Congress's role in the Babri mosque's demolition.

Owaisi, during a press conference in Hyderabad, said, "I have seen Congress leader Kamal Nath's statement. I have been saying that the Congress' role in the Babri mosque demolition was similar to the BJP, RSS' role. Kamal Nath's statement has once again proved that Congress was equally responsible for the demolition of Babri mosque."

Kamal Nath Cites Rajiv Gandhi In Babri Case

The controversy surrounding the Babri mosque demolition was reignited when Kamal Nath cited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's role in the Ram temple issue, particularly highlighting the unlocking of the make-shift Ram temple at the Babri mosque site. Kamal Nath stated, "Taala khola...Rajiv Gandhi got the locks opened. Let's not forget history." This move by Rajiv Gandhi in 1986 is considered a pivotal event leading up to the eventual demolition of the mosque in 1992.

Kamal Nath, who is leading the Congress's poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh, added, "The Ram temple does not belong to any one party or person, but to the country and to every citizen. The BJP wants to usurp the Ram temple as its property…They were in government, they built it. They haven't built it with their own money. It's the government's money."

Babri Mosque Demolition

The Babri mosque demolition in Ayodhya remains a contentious and deeply divisive issue in Indian politics. Its destruction in 1992 led to communal violence and continues to be a matter of heated debate. The subsequent legal battle culminated in the Supreme Court's decision in 2019, which awarded the disputed site to the Hindu parties, allowing for the construction of a Ram temple.

Owaisi Attacks Rahul Gandhi

A day earlier, Owaisi took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations that AIMIM fields candidates wherever Congress contests BJP by taking money from the saffron party. Owaisi questioned how much money was involved in various political decisions, highlighting past instances. Rahul Gandhi had accused AIMIM of taking money from BJP and contesting in areas where Congress competes against the BJP.