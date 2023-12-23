trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2702243
Ahead Of 2024 Polls, Sachin Pilot, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Get Key Responsibilities

The major reshuffle in the Congress Party includes 12 new general secretaries and 11 state in-charges. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead Of 2024 Polls, Sachin Pilot, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Get Key Responsibilities

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress has undergone a significant organizational reshuffle. Sachin Pilot now holds the position of General Secretary for Chhattisgarh, marking a major responsibility shift. In Uttar Pradesh, Avinash Pandey replaced Priyanka Gandhi as General Secretary. The party has given Ramesh Chennithala charge of Maharashtra.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who has been relieved from the post of AICC in-charge of UP Congress will now hold only organisational responsibility without any portfolio.

Mukul Wasnik assumed leadership in Gujarat, while Randeep Singh Surjewala oversees Karnataka. Jairam Ramesh has been appointed the General Secretary in charge of communications, and KC Venugopal handles organizational duties. 

Ajay Maken continues as the party treasurer. The reshuffle includes 12 new general secretaries and 11 state in-charges. This strategic move, following recent electoral setbacks, aims to fortify the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled before May 2024.

