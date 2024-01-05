Congress Gears Up For Seat-Sharing Talks With INDIA Bloc Allies For 2024 LS Polls

New Delhi: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, held meetings with the members of the Alliance Committee and Manifesto Committee in the national capital on Thursday.

The party convened twice, initially gathering for a Congress Alliance Committee meeting at the residence of party chief Kharge, followed by a Congress Manifesto Committee meeting at the AICC headquarters, led by party Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram.

Briefing about the Alliance Committee meeting, committee convener Mukul Wasnik said that in the meeting, a discussion regarding seat-sharing of Congress within the INDIA bloc was held.

"The Congress Alliance Committee held deliberations with leaders from various states within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) in the last several days. Today, their details were given to party president Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and Organization General Secretary KC Venugopal. Now, soon Congress will hold state-wise discussions with other allies of INDIA bloc," Mukul Wasnik said.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram, while informing about the Manifesto Committee meeting, said, "This was the first meeting of the Manifesto Committee. There will be a meeting again next week regarding the manifesto of Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Preliminary views were exchanged in today's meeting."