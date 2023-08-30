Congress Govt In Karnataka To Launch Griha Laxmi Scheme Today; Kharge, Rahul To Attend

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the mega launch event of the Griha Laxmi Guarantee Scheme on Wednesday under which women heads of BPL families will get Rs 2,000 monthly allowance. Speaking to reporters on Monday, CM Siddaramaiah stated his government had implemented three guarantee schemes during elections and the fourth one Griha Laxmi will be launched on Wednesday (August 30) in Mysuru city. People from Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagar and Coorg districts will participate in the programme.

"More than a lakh people will attend the launch programme. Rahul Gandhi is attending the programme as an MP and Kharge in his capacity of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Kharge will inaugurate the scheme and I will preside over the function in the presence of Rahul Gandhi," he explained.

"This is a big project in the country. For one year, the government is spending Rs 32,000 crore and for this year the government is incurring Rs 18,000 crore of expenditure. Woman heads of 1.33 crore families will get Rs 2,000 monthly allowance," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

With the implementation of guarantee schemes, every family will get Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 in their hands. From this, the purchasing capacity in the society will go up and it will contribute to the growth of economy and GDP. It will also create jobs, CM Siddaramaiah maintained.

What Is The Griha Laxmi Guarantee Scheme?

The Griha Lakshmi scheme, which was announced by the Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections in Karnataka earlier this year, is the world’s biggest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Scheme for women. According to the Congress party, the scheme is likely to benefit around 1.11 crore women in the state.

Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 each will be transferred to 1.11 crore women heads of families. Next year the number of beneficiaries is expected to go up to 1.3 crore, and the party has readied Rs 30,000 crore for the DBT scheme.

Though women from families below and above poverty line are eligible, a new clause says it can be availed only by those families that do not file goods and services tax (GST) and income tax returns. Antyodaya cardholders are also eligible. The Antyodaya scheme gives subsidised food to the poor.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier said that the scheme is expected to cost the state Rs 30,000 crore. The BJP has questioned the viability of the funding source. The Siddaramaiah government has already started a free bus services for women, payment in lieu of 5 kg rice, and 200 units of free power to households.