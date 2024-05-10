'Congress' Hand With The Terrorists': BJP After Alleged Video Of 1993 Blast Accused Campaigning For MVA Candidate Surfaces

BJP leaders outraged over a purported video of Iqbal Moosa, an accused in the 1993 blasts, allegedly campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi's north-west candidate Amol Kirtikar surfaced. Leaders such as Devendra Fadanvis and Shahzad Poonawalla have criticised the MVA, claiming that MVA candidates are receiving support from terrorists responsible for bomb blasts in Mumbai. A video purporting to show Moosa during Kiritikar's campaign was surfaced on Thursday. "Zee News could not verify the authenticity of the video".

In a new attack, BJP leader Shahzad Poonawala said that "Congress' hand is with the terrorists". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Poonaawalla said, "Congress' hand is with the terrorists".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Poonaawalla said, "CONGRESS KA HAATH, AATANK KE SAATH After non stop pakistan prem now INDI campaigning with convicts of Mumbai Blast 1993 *Ibrahim Moosa, convict in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, was seen campaigning for INDI alliance candidate in Mumbai* On one hand we have fielded Ujjwal Nikam & they are busy giving clean chit to Pak on 26/11 , Pulwama & now using convicts of Mumbai 1993 serial blast to campaign The 2024 battle is clear Rashtriya Suraksha by BJP versus Votebank Jihad of INDI."

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, slammed the INDIA bloc, saying, "The INDI alliance criticises Ujjawal Nikam, a staunch anti-terrorist, while praising Kasab." Furthermore, a 1993 blast suspect is seen with the Shivsena candidate, highlighting the MVA alliance's alignment with anti-national elements for electoral purposes."

Who is Ibrahim Moosa?

Moosa, who was convicted by the court in 2013 for supplying arms to actor Sanjay Dutt and served a 10-year prison sentence under TADA, has been released. Moosa, also known as Baba Chauhan, was convicted in the 1993 Bombay blast case. He is accused of transporting weapons to actor Sanjay Dutt's home before the serial bombings. According to the prosecution, on January 15, 1993, Moosa, gangster Abu Salem, and others went to Dutt's house to inform him that the weapons would be delivered the next day.

The weapons were later removed, with the exception of one AK-47 rifle discovered in Dutt's possession, which led to the actor's conviction. The 1993 serial bombings killed 257 people and injured over 700.

