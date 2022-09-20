Congress' Haryana, Jharkhand unit join 8 other states to make Rahul Gandhi Cong chief

New Delhi: More state units of the Congress have passed resolutions backing Rahul Gandhi to take over as the party chief amid hectic activities over the upcoming election of the new AICC president. Sources said with Rahul Gandhi unlikely to contest or change his stand, the election for the top post in the grand old party will witness a contest after more than two decades. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is considered a frontrunner for the post as he is perceived to be having the backing and confidence of the present dispensation and is likely to be challenged by a G-23 member Shashi Tharoor, who has expressed his desire to contest.

The poll process for the Congress president's election will begin on September 22 with the issue of the notification. The nomination filing will start from September 25 to 30. The election will be held on October 17 and the result will be out two days later. Amid the heightened political hubbub, Haryana and Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) were the latest to join the chorus favouring Rahul Gandhi to take over as party chief.

With around 10 PCCs coming out in support of Gandhi so far, party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday that such measures have no binding effect.

"But nobody asked anyone to pass any resolution. The Congress party workers are enthusiastic. Rahul Gandhi has not asked anyone to pass any resolution. The Congress president has not asked anyone.

"They have been watching Gandhi walking for the past 13 days. They know the pain he is undergoing every day. They all can relate to him. Naturally, they pass the resolution. But the resolution has no binding effect," Ramesh said, referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra yatra.

"Entire party is immersed in making Bharat Jodo Yatra a success. Even so, it's important to reiterate that any member is welcome to contest for Congress President. This is a democratic and transparent process. "Nobody needs anybody's nod to contest, especially that of party leadership," Ramesh also tweeted. He said that whether Gandhi will contest or not will be known between Sep 24-30.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand and Jammu Kashmir units of the party have supported Rahul Gandhi as the next Congress president, a post he quit in 2019 after the Lok Sabha debacle.