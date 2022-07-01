Jabalpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party and rebel MLA group leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday successfully ousted Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray from power putting the MVA alliance that led to Sena-BJP split to an end. Taking a dig at Congress, which was a part of the bested MVP partnership, Madhya Pradesh CM and veteran BJP leader Shivraj Chouhan said that sending Kamal Nath, former CM of MP who couldn’t save his own position to solve the Maharashtra crisis was strange. The Congress sent senior leader Kamal Nath to Maharashtra to discuss and decide the future course of action for the MVP alliance. Targeting the age-old party Chouhan also added, “Congress has only one Nath, rest all of them are Anath (orphan).

“It's strange of Congress to send a person (Kamal Nath) to save the Maharashtra govt who couldn't save his govt. Poor Uddhav. Congress has only one 'Nath', rest of Congress is 'Anath' (orphan),” Chouhan was seen saying.

Watch the video here!

#WATCH | It's strange of Congress to send a person (Kamal Nath) to save Maharashtra govt who couldn't save his govt...Poor Uddhav...Congress has only one 'Nath', rest of Congress is 'Anath' (orphan): Madhya Pradesh CM & BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said last night in Jabalpur pic.twitter.com/yIR1bDHdUE — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, launching an apparent attack on the BJP, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday said politics of bargaining was being played out in Maharashtra, where Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde has taken over as the new chief minister after raising a banner of revolt against his party that brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Nath, a former CM of Madhya Pradesh, was sent to Mumbai as an AICC observer after the crisis hit the Shiv Sena-led MVA government last week. The Congress was a part of the MVA government, which also included the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

On being asked about the Congress MLAs in Maharashtra, Nath said all the 44 Assembly members were with the party.

“I had spoken to 41 (Congress) MLAs in person and over the phone to 3", he said, referring to his recent visit to Mumbai after his party made him an observer to the adjoining state following the Shinde-led rebellion in the Shiv Sena.

Shinde, who claims to have the support of nearly 40 Sena MLAs, has joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in Maharashtra.

(From PTI inputs)