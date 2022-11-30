‘Congress has 'Ravana' hidden inside it’: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on PM Modi

Haryana: Amid a bitter political row over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s derogatory remark on PM Narendra Modi, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday hit back at the main opposition party saying that “it has Ravana hidden inside it.” Vij, an influential BJP leader in Haryana said, "Lord Shri Ram Ji had killed Ravana ages ago, but with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge`s statement it seems that the Congress has ‘Ravana’ hidden inside it.

"Only because of which his (Ravana)`s effects are seen in the party from time to time," the Minister said in a tweet.

रावण को तो श्री राम जी ने युगों पहले मार दिया था परंतु कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुून खड़गे के ब्यान से लगता है कि कांग्रेस ने अपने अंदर रावण को छुपा कर रखा हुआ है तभी उसका असर कांग्रेस में समय समय पर देखने को मिलता है । November 30, 2022

The tweet from Vij came in the wake of the Congress president calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a Ravana during an election meeting in Gujarat. "Modi Ji is Prime Minister, and forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in municipal corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections...He (PM Modi) keeps talking about himself...You don`t have to see anyone else, just look at Modi and vote. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 1200 faces like Ravana?" Kharge said.

Soon after Kharge`s remark, BJP`s national spokesperson Sambit Patra charged that Congress top leaders have insulted PM Modi time and again. "Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana is a grave insult to every Gujarati and it is an insult which is rubbed into every Gujarati which only reflects the mentality of the party (Congress)," he said.

"Sonia Gandhi who was the chief of the Congress had addressed PM Modi as a merchant of death (maut ka saudagar). Congress leader Subodh Kant Sahay had told PM Modi to die Hitler`s death," he said.

Patra also asked the voters in Gujarat to do "100 per cent voting for the son of the soil" PM Modi to take "revenge" in a democratic manner for the "insult", as he invoked various objectionable remarks made by Congress members over the years against the Prime Minister.

The Congress has denigrated the post of prime minister, he added, holding that PM Modi is now recognised as a global leader by countries around the world. It may be recalled that another Congress leader - Madhusudan Mistry - had recently said that PM Modi will be shown his "aukat", triggering a bitter political row.