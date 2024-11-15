Congress Ignored Contribution Of Tribals In Fight For Independence: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Agartala: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday criticised the Congress for overlooking the significant contributions of the tribal community in India's fight for independence. Speaking at a programme marking the birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, the DoNER and communications minister called the tribal leaders "heroes not only for the tribal community but for the entire nation."

"Birsa Munda fought a decisive battle against British rule and made the ultimate sacrifice for Bharat Mata. He is a hero to 140 crore people in India, not just the janajati (tribal) community," Scindia said, asserting that India's history would be incomplete without acknowledging the tribal contributions to the freedom struggle. Taking aim at the Congress, Scindia claimed that the tribals were neglected under its rule and their historical contributions were forgotten.

"When Congress was in power, the tribals were disconnected from the nation's growth, and their role in the freedom movement was ignored," he added. The Union Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rectifying this historical injustice."A major change occurred in 2014 when Modi became Prime Minister. Modiji began giving due recognition to tribal leaders by making them ministers, governors, and public representatives," Scindia said.

The Minister highlighted the election of Droupadi Murmu, India's first tribal President, as a significant milestone. "The Congress opposed her election, but the people supported Modi's choice, and Murmu-ji became the President. Congress's opposition to her election was nothing more than an attempt to diminish the contribution of the tribal community," he alleged.

Scindia also praised Modi's initiatives for the welfare and development of tribals, noting the launch of the JANMAN Yojana with an outlay of Rs 24,000 crore, aimed at developing 12,000 tribal-dominated villages.

"The PM visited Birsa Munda's birthplace and launched a comprehensive welfare programme for the janajati community," he said.

Under Modi's leadership, Scindia pointed out that the number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools had increased from 10 to 500, and one lakh houses had been built for the tribal community to ensure that no one remains without a roof.

Scindia urged the tribal community to join India's journey of development from 2014 to 2047. "The Prime Minister envisions a Viksit Bharat (developed India) and Vishwaguru (global leader) by 2047, and every minister and public representative is working towards making this vision a reality," he added.