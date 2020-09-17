Congress insults PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, world leaders extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today (September 17) and leaders from across the spectrum wished the prime minister on his brithday. Besides Indian politicians, several world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nepal PM KP Oli also wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday.

Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor also wished PM but at the same time, Congress also launched a scathing attack on the prime minister over the growing unemployment in India.

Live TV

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that massive unemployment in the country has forced the youth to call PM Modi's birthday as National Unemployment Day. He added that employment is dignity and the government should not deny it to youth for long.

यही कारण है कि देश का युवा आज #राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस मनाने पर मजबूर है।

रोज़गार सम्मान है।

सरकार कब तक ये सम्मान देने से पीछे हटेगी? Massive unemployment has forced the youth to call today #NationalUnemploymentDay.

Employment is dignity.

For how long will the Govt deny it? pic.twitter.com/FC2mQAW3oJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that youth of the country wants that the government must hold exams for government jobs on time and the results should be declared in a fix time frame. She added that the government must create more job opprtunities and if the Centre will fail to address the concerns of the youth then they will change the government.

युवा की मांगें समय पर परीक्षा

तय समय में रिजल्ट

बगैर कोर्ट गए joining

नौकरियां बढ़ें

संविदा कानून रद्द हो युवाओं ने महाहुंकार भरी है। अब भी सरकार आंख मूंदे बैठी रही और अपना रुख नहीं बदला तो युवा सरकार बदल देंगे#राष्ट्रीय_बेरोजगारी_दिवस#NationalUnemploymentDay — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 17, 2020

Congress MP Manish Tiwari also took a jibe at PM Modi and tweeted, "BJP's governance has only been about mangling the economy through demonetisation, GST & lockdowns. COVID19 cases continue to rise and China continues its transgressions. High time we all raise our voices to question this govt on its blunders and administrative failures!"

.@BJP4India's governance has only been about mangling the economy through demonetisation, GST & lockdowns. #COVID19 cases continue to rise and China continues its transgressions. High time we all raise our voices to question this govt on its blunders and administrative failures! pic.twitter.com/cylVJWH5pu — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 17, 2020

Congress spokesperson and Rahul Gandhi's close aide Randeep Surjewala targeted PM Modi and said that the BJP government is maintaining silence over issues of importance like unemployment, rising COVID-19 cases and Chinese incursion. He claimed that the BJP-led government is unable to manage the country properly.

किसान की आय दुगनी होने बारे - पता नही किसान की आय कब तक दुगनी होगी - पता नही कोरोना से कृषक आय पर क्या असर - पता नही कितने प्रवासी मज़दूर मरे - पता नही ये हैं मोदी सरकार के संसद में जबाब। इसीलिए तो- देश कैसे चलाते हैं- इन्हें पता नही. अबकी बार- बंदर के हाथ में उस्तरा सरकार pic.twitter.com/kMgcQn6J1b — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the BJP has planned an entire week of celebrations to mark PM Modi's birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. Since 2014, the BJP has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday week as 'seva saptah'. This year, the 'seva saptah' starts from September 14 and will continue till September 20.