Narendra Modi

Congress insults PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, world leaders extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today (September 17) and leaders from across the spectrum wished the prime minister on his brithday. Besides Indian politicians, several world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nepal PM KP Oli also wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday.

Congress insults PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, world leaders extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today (September 17) and leaders from across the spectrum wished the prime minister on his brithday. Besides Indian politicians, several world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Nepal PM KP Oli also wished PM Modi on his 70th birthday.

Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor also wished PM but at the same time, Congress also launched a scathing attack on the prime minister over the growing unemployment in India.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted that massive unemployment in the country has forced the youth to call PM Modi's birthday as National Unemployment Day. He added that employment is dignity and the government should not deny it to youth for long.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said that youth of the country wants that the government must hold exams for government jobs on time and the results should be declared in a fix time frame. She added that the government must create more job opprtunities and if the Centre will fail to address the concerns of the youth then they will change the government.

Congress MP Manish Tiwari also took a jibe at PM Modi and tweeted, "BJP's governance has only been about mangling the economy through demonetisation, GST & lockdowns. COVID19 cases continue to rise and China continues its transgressions. High time we all raise our voices to question this govt on its blunders and administrative failures!"

Congress spokesperson and Rahul Gandhi's close aide Randeep Surjewala targeted PM Modi and said that the BJP government is maintaining silence over issues of importance like unemployment, rising COVID-19 cases and Chinese incursion. He claimed that the BJP-led government is unable to manage the country properly.

Meanwhile, the BJP has planned an entire week of celebrations to mark PM Modi's birthday. The party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event. Since 2014, the BJP has been celebrating PM Modi's birthday week as 'seva saptah'. This year, the 'seva saptah' starts from September 14 and will continue till September 20. 

No plan to drop aptitude test from civil services examination: Centre

