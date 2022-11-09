'Congress is a guarantee of instability...’: PM Narendra Modi's BIG ATTACK in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Kangra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday made a big attack on the Congress party, saying the main opposition party is synonymous with corruption, instability and big-ticket scams. “Congress is the guarantee of instability, corruption and scams. Congress can never give a stable government to Himachal Pradesh and neither do they want, Congress has only two states left, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, no news of development comes from these two states,” PM Modi said in Kangra.

Addressing a big rally in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra, Prime Minister Modi took a swipe at Congress and said, "We always witness fights within the Congress party. We saw it in Rajasthan and other areas. Congress is the guarantee of instability, corruption and scams. Congress can never give a stable government to HP and neither do they want."

Taking a swipe at Congress, PM said, "Only two states are left where Congress is ruling. And that`s why development news never comes from those states." "They (Congress leaders) think and plan regarding corruption but we work hard for the development of the country," PM Modi said.

Addressing the rally in Chambi village of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, which will go to the poll on November 12, with the results coming out on December 8, PM said, "Today Himachal needs a stable and strong government. When Himachal Pradesh will have a strong government and double engine power, it will also overcome all the challenges and achieve new heights."

PM Modi began his speech by praising the state of Himachal Pradesh. "Kangra is the land of `Shaktipeeths`. It is a pilgrimage where India`s faith and spirituality are present. From Baijnath to Kathgarh, in this land, the infinite grace of Baba Bhole is always with us all," he said.

"The future belongs to 5G. The youth of Himachal and the life of Himachali people will be transformed with 5G. With this, education in remote schools will also become like cities,'' PM Modi said in Kangra. PM Modi also urged the people to re-elect the party in the state.

The BJP is identified by people with good governance and pro-poor policies and that is why it is elected to power again and again, the PM said, referring to the party's win in several states where it was in power. The BJP only says what it can do and then works with its full strength to implement with its promises, he added.

Other political parties are still rooted in family rule and vote bank politics, he said. The assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.