Congress is another name for horse trading, says ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday (July 28) slammed the Congress for its its nationwide "Save Democracy" campaign against the BJP, saying that the "Congress is another name for horse trading".

Launching a direct attack on its erstwhile ally, Kumaraswamy said that the Congress is an expert in creating division in political parties and purchasing MLAs. The JD(S) leader asserted that the term horse trading in politics came into the picture only because of the Congress.

"Congress has launched a nation-wide Save Democracy, campaign against the BJP which is buying MLAs to topple democratically elected governments. What has Congress done it? Haven't they lured all BSP MLAs who supported the Congress to form the government in Rajasthan? Is this not a buyout?" Kumaraswamy asked.

"If you are dividing like minded party MLAs supporting (you) through deceit, who would support you? Are these mistakes not visible to you?" the former Karnataka CM asked in a media statement.

It is to be noted that all six BSP in Rajasthan had joined he Congress in September 2019.

Kumaraswamy stressed that the Congress should also remember that it had divided the JD(S) also in the past.

"Haven't they made attempts to divide? Is it not a fact that for the sake of one Rajya Sabha seat, the Congress government in Karnataka purchased eight JD(S) MLAs? Is this democracy? Both parties (Congress and BJP) are criminals in purchase matters," he noted.

It may be recalled that eight JD(S) MLAs had supported the Congress candidate and not the official candidate of the party during Rajya Sabha election in 2016.

"When SM Krishna was the CM (of Karnataka), didn't the Congress buy our MLAs? Didn't the Congress conspire to form a government after the 2018 Assembly polls by buying our MLAs? Does Congress have the moral courage to answer these questions?" Mr Kumaraswamy asked.

Kumaraswamy claimed that these "anti-democratic farces" are being enacted because the anti-defection law is not effective in the country. "Let there be a debate on this. Let democracy survive," he said.