Congress is obviously the first choice of all 'anti-nationals': BJP after Kanhaiya Kumar's induction

New Delhi: Hours after former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar joined Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (September 28, 2021) said that it is obvious that all those who have anti-India ideology will join the party. BJP also said that Congress has a divisive and anti-India ideology and is, therefore, welcoming leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "It is natural and obvious that Congress will be the first choice of all those whose ideology is anti-India."

"The Congress party, its leadership and its ideology have become synonymous with anti-India and divisive forces. And that's why it is welcoming leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar," he added.

Kanhaiya Kumar, a CPI leader and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president, joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Independent Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani also 'extended his full support' to Congress.

Asserting that it is detrimental to a country's interests if the Opposition is weakened, Kumar described Congress as a 'big ship' and said the small ships will be saved only when Congress is saved.

"I have decided to join the country's oldest party and the democratic party because I feel along with the lakhs of youths that if the Congress is not saved, the country will not be saved," he said.

मैं कांग्रेस इसलिए ज्वॉइन कर रहा हूं कि मुझे यह महसूस होता है कि इस देश में कुछ लोग, वो सिर्फ लोग नहीं हैं, वो एक सोच है। वो ना सिर्फ देश की सत्ता पर काबिज हुए हैं, देश की चिंतन परंपरा, मूल्य, देश का इतिहास, वर्तमान औय भविष्य खराब करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं: श्री @kanhaiyakumar pic.twitter.com/tBRrIGHrnZ — Congress (@INCIndia) September 28, 2021

Kumar said that the country is 'in danger' and 'we need the courage of Bhagat Singh, equality of Ambedkar and unity of Mahatma Gandhi'.

Kumar had joined CPI ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election and had unsuccessfully contested from Begusarai in Bihar against BJP's Giriraj Singh.

(With agency inputs)

