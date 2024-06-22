Congress' Jairam Ramesh Calls New Anti-Cheating Law 'Damage Control' Amidst Paper Leak Row

The Congress on Saturday intensified their offensive against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led central government on implementation of the law dealing with the use of unfair means in competitive examinations. INC leader Jairam Ramesh labelled it a ‘damage control,’ he said, “This law was needed. But it deals with leaks after they have occurred.”

Amidst controversies and allegations of paper leaks in notable entrance examination conducted by the National testing Agency (NTA), the Centre implemented the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 on Friday. This law aims to reduce cheating and irregularities in competitive exams, with penalties including a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and fines reaching Rs 1 crore.

Ramesh highlighted the four-month delay in implementation of the laws, he wrote in a post on ‘X’, “On Feb 13 2024, the President of India gave her assent to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means), Bill, 2024. Finally, just this morning the nation has been told that this Act has come into force from yesterday, that is June 21, 2024.”

Ramesh acknowledged the necessity of the law but pointed out that it addresses issues such as question paper leaks and other irregularities only after they have already taken place.

“Clearly this is damage control to deal with the NEET, UGC-NET, CSIR-UGC-NET and other scams. This law was needed. But it deals with leaks after they have occurred,” said Ramesh.

Students as well as political parties are staging nationwide protests over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 and cancellation of UGC-NET entrance exams.

Ramesh asserted that there is a need for a robust system and procedures to ‘ensure that leaks don't happen in the first place.’

Accusations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar and other misconduct in these significant exams have sparked protests across various cities and prompted petitions in multiple high courts and the Supreme Court.

The Opposition is calling for an Supreme Court mandated probe along with the dismissal of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Several protesting candidates have demanded the dissolution of NTA and a re-conduction of the medical entrance examination.