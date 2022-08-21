New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday (August 20, 2022) lashed out at the Congress for agitating against another Opposition party. The PDP chief's remarks came as the Delhi wing of the Congress called for Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's resignation following CBI raids in connection with the excise policy case.

The CBI raid at Sisodia’s residence in the excise policy case on Friday has exposed faultlines amid talk of opposition unity for the 2024 electoral battle with Congress supporting the action by the probe agency while several other opposition parties slammed the Centre’s action against the AAP leader.

Mufti referred to the protest by Delhi Congress seeking Sisodia’s resignation and accused the party of joining “BJP’s propaganda” even as it is a “victim of ED onslaught”.

Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet, said, “Sad that Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent. Having been a victim themselves of ED onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda. At a time when agencies are being weaponised, the Opposition should’ve rallied together.”

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Congress held a protest on Saturday demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy following the CBI raid at his residence.

As the CBI undertook raids on Friday, the Congress had merely voiced surprise that it had not taken place earlier. Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit and Alka Lamba were among those who on Friday slammed the AAP government following CBI raids at Sisodia’s residence.

Dikshit said there should have been several CBI raids over the actions of the AAP government. “It is not surprising. We have been hearing about what has been happening in the Delhi Government for the last 7-8 years. It is surprising that the CBI raids didn’t happen earlier. Be it liquor case, construction of rooms in schools, teachers recruitment, the civil defence recruitment case or the case of the contracts wherever you see, there should’ve been not one but 10 CBI raids,” Dikshit told ANI.

Congress leader Alka Lamba said, “If their policy was right, why they had they followed the prior one by Sheila Dixit when she was CM of Delhi? AAP always criticises her tenure and now they are following her policies.”