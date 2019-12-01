Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacks Centre over NRC, calls PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Shah 'infiltrators'

In a controversial statement, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday (December 1) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are ‘infiltrators’ as both belong to Gujarat and are now living in Delhi.

“India belongs to everyone, is it someone’s personal property? Everyone here has the same rights. Mr Modi, Mr Shah, you both are infiltrators yourselves. Your home is in Gujarat and you came to Delhi, you too are migrants," said Chowdhury, who is also the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha.

The Behrampore MP's controversial remark comes amid a raging controversy over the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which PM Modi-led government at the Centre has promised to implement across the country. Speaking in Rajya Sabha recently, Union Home Minister Shah had said that the Centre is committed to implementing NRC across the country. Shah had also said there is no provision in the NRC that says that people of certain religions would be excluded from it.

Live TV

West Bengal Chief Minister, who is a vocal critic of NRC, had repeatedly maintained that she will not allow the NRC to be implemented in her state. Mamata had claimed that the NRC is aimed at targeting the Muslims and the exercise is a plan by the Centre to instil fear in the minds of Muslims living in the country.

It is to be noted that the NRC was implemented in Assam under Supreme Court guidance and 19 lakh applicants, including several Hindus, were excluded from the final NRC list in the state. The BJP, which is currently the ruling party in Assam, has proposed that the list be scrapped and the exercise be carried out afresh.