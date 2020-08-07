Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Centre over abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, on Friday, slammed the Centre over the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he said that the step has "failed to yield tangible results".

"The abrogation of Art 370 and 35A which were claimed by the govt a remedy of all ills in Kashmir has failed to yield tangible results let alone resolution of Kashmir problem,...," he tweeted.

"Now UN-appointed independent human rights experts stated that JAMMU & KASHMIR has been in a free fall. No respite of violence & terrorist activities, no normal life, no political right, no human right, Kashmir has been reeling under the quagmire of gruesome uncertainty," he further tweeted.

(1/2) — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) August 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury sought to know why GC Murmu resigned as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. Murmu, who quit as the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

"The question is, why the 1st LG of UT JAMMU AND KASHMIR has tendered his resignation? Voluntary or instructed? Whether he has been failed to hoodwink the people that everything is going hunky-dory?" Chowdhury tweeted. "I think he has committed a great wrong by venting his views much to the embarrassment of the govt and got axed. You may term it as #MurmuSyndrome," he added.

Former union minister Manoj Sinha was on Friday sworn in as the new lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the first political leader to take charge of the Union Territory. The UT came into being on October 31, 2019, after the state was reorganised and bifurcated into two union territories, Ladakh being the other.