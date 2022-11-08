Congress leader carrying tricolor in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' DIES of heart attack; Rahul Gandhi expresses GRIEF- PICS

Krishnakant Pandey died due to a heart attack. The Congress party issued a statement saying that Pandey had fallen during the march. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors. Senior Congress leader and party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "On the 62nd morning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey was holding the national flag and was walking with Digvijay Singh and me. After a few minutes, he handed over the flag to another colleague. Diya and he left. After that, he collapsed and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, where he was declared brought dead." Jairam Ramesh said, "He was a staunch Congressman and used to fight against the RSS in Nagpur."

This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal was holding the national flag and walking with @digvijaya_28 & me. After a few minutes, as is the practice, he handed the flag to a colleague and moved back. Thereafter he collapsed… pic.twitter.com/5rMiCAfu6P — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 8, 2022

Rahul Gandhi has also expressed grief over the death of Krishna Kumar Pandey. He tweeted and wrote, "The passing away of Krishankant Pandey ji, General Secretary of Congress Seva Dal, is very sad for the entire Congress family. I express my deepest condolences to his loved ones. Today, he held the tricolor in his hands at the last moment during the yatra. His dedication to the country will continue to inspire us forever."

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodi Yatra entered Maharashtra on Monday night. Rahul Gandhi will travel on foot in Maharashtra for the next 15 days. This yatra will cover 15 assembly and 6 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of about 380 km in Maharashtra. According to the Congress party, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra on November 20.

Rahul Gandhi resumed the yatra on Tuesday after visiting a gurdwara in Maharashtra's Nanded district. This is the 62nd day of the foot march. Congress MP from Wayanad visited Gurdwara Yaadgari Baba Zoravar Singh Ji Fateh Singh Ji on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. As Gandhi resumed his march, he was joined by former chief ministers Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan, state party chiefs Nana Patole and Balasaheb Thorat, Manikrao Thackeray and Naseem Khan, among others.