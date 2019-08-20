Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad detained at Jammu Airport, sent back to Delhi

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was on Tuesday detained at the Jammu Airport in Jammu and Kashmir, in a second such incident in nearly two weeks. This was his second attempt to visit the newly established union territory after the scrapping of Article 370. Earlier on August 8, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha was detained at the Srinagar Airport.

After deboarding, he got detained at the Jammu Airport from 2.55 pm. He was later sent back to Delhi from there and was not allowed to go home, Azad had gone there to attend a meeting at the Jammu Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) Headquarters.

On August 8, Azad was sent back to the national capital at 3.30 pm via a Vistara flight, according to the administration. A former chief minister of J&K, Azad boarded a flight early in the morning from Delhi and reached Srinagar airport. Azad had said that he always visits the city at the end of the parliament session.

The move came after Azad made a controversial remark on National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval interacting with locals in Shopian on Wednesday. Before leaving for J&K, Azad had said that anybody can be influenced by bribing (paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho).