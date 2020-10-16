हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests COVID-19 positive, in home quarantine

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined at his home.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad tests COVID-19 positive, in home quarantine

NEW DELHI: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined at his home.

"Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol," he wrote in a tweet.

The Congress leader is among dozens of political leaders who have been infected by the highly contagious virus in India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan are among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past.

India has recorded more than 73 lakh cases of coronavirus so far, with the death toll standing at 1,12,161. It is the second worst-affected country in terms of the number of cases, behind only the United States.

 

