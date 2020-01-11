Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to organise training program in UP from February 15

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will organize a training program in Uttar Pradesh starting from February 15 to 18. The four days training camp will be conducted in two phases. The first will be in Eastern Uttar Pradesh and second in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Congress party has also invited various experts to train the leaders. The training camp will be attended by all the district leaders of Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka who will be a part of camp in all four days will update the leaders of the party's blueprint of taking up the public and other social issues to expose the State and Central Governments.

Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka interacted with the students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and members of the civil society. She said, "I have met the children (BHU students) and others. A lot of injustice has happened to them. What the government is doing is against the Constitution. It is breaking the country."

Priyanka had alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and the police have taken several steps, which do not have any 'legal' basis and have led to 'anarchy' in the state.