हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for ‘no oxygen shortage’ remark, calls it ‘insensitive’

Congress General Secretary Vadra hit out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath and called his “no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospital” remark "insensitive". 

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for ‘no oxygen shortage’ remark, calls it ‘insensitive’
File Photo

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (April 25) slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his “no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospital” remark. 

Congress General Secretary Vadra hit out at the UP CM and said only an "insensitive" government can make such a statement. Quoting several media reports of oxygen shortage in the state, Vadra tweeted, "Just imagine yourself in the place of those patients who are told that they will not get admission due to lack of oxygen. 'Oxygen is low, take your patient'."

"Only an insensitive government will give such a statement," she said attacking the UP CM. 

On  Saturday, Adityanath had claimed that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospitals in the state. 

The UP CM had also stated earlier that those who spread rumours about oxygen shortage in the state their properties will be seized. Further, sharing a media report on this statement, Gandhi addressing Adityanath tweeted, "Mr Chief Minister, there is an oxygen emergency in the entire state."

"If you want to file a case against me, seize my property, do so. But for God's sake recognise the seriousness of the situation and get down to saving people's lives immediately," the Congress General Secretary added.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (April 25) recorded 38,055 fresh COVID-19 cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the total tally to 10,86,625, as per an official statement. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka Gandhi VadraYogi AdityanathOxygen crisisUttar PradeshCOVID-19
Next
Story

Deep Sidhu granted bail in ASI case for damage to Red Fort during Republic Day violence

Must Watch

PT31M22S

Badi Bahas: World is with India in 'COVID War'