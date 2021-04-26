Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for ‘no oxygen shortage’ remark, calls it ‘insensitive’

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (April 25) slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his “no shortage of oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospital” remark.

Congress General Secretary Vadra hit out at the UP CM and said only an "insensitive" government can make such a statement. Quoting several media reports of oxygen shortage in the state, Vadra tweeted, "Just imagine yourself in the place of those patients who are told that they will not get admission due to lack of oxygen. 'Oxygen is low, take your patient'."

"Only an insensitive government will give such a statement," she said attacking the UP CM.

On Saturday, Adityanath had claimed that there is no shortage of medical oxygen in any private or public COVID-19 hospitals in the state.

The UP CM had also stated earlier that those who spread rumours about oxygen shortage in the state their properties will be seized. Further, sharing a media report on this statement, Gandhi addressing Adityanath tweeted, "Mr Chief Minister, there is an oxygen emergency in the entire state."

"If you want to file a case against me, seize my property, do so. But for God's sake recognise the seriousness of the situation and get down to saving people's lives immediately," the Congress General Secretary added.

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (April 25) recorded 38,055 fresh COVID-19 cases and 223 fatalities, pushing the total tally to 10,86,625, as per an official statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

