Oxygen scarcity Live: Check all updates on oxygen demand, supply, shortage here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, April 22, 2021 - 21:22
Comments |
File Photo

New Delhi: In the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is struggling to cope up with the growing demand for oxygen, hospital beds, medicines and other essential items. There have been reports of oxygen shortage from various parts of the country. There have been successes and failures in this battle for oxygen. On one hand, 24 people died due to an oxygen tanker leak in Maharashtra's Nashik, on the other, some prompt efforts from the administration elsewhere helped saved many lives.

The Delhi Police on Thursday (April 22) arranged oxygen supply for Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh after they were informed of a shortage by the hospital officials.

The hospital said they were running out of stock of oxygen and had stock only of 3-4 hours. The police officials of North-West district arranged one truck with 1.5 tonne oxygen from Bawana and another truck with 2.5 tonne oxygen from Bhiwadi.

The timely action saved the lives of more than 200 COVID-19 positive patients.

Earlier today, Delhi’s Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute flagged oxygen shortage and sought immediate assistance from the government.

The hospital has requested the government not to hold them responsible for the death of patients due to shortage of oxygen.

Check all updates on Oxygen Scarcity here:

22 April 2021, 21:14 PM

Delhi’s Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute on Thursday (April 22) wrote a letter to the government flagging shortage of oxygen required to treat COVID-19 patients. Located in Paschim Vihar, the director of the hospital has written a letter to the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister, Health Minister and DDMA seeking immediate assistance for procurement of oxygen.

22 April 2021, 21:12 PM

Avantika Hospital in  Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, where 35 patients were admitted, ran out of oxygen supply on Thursday (April 22). The hospital management has requested the patients to be shifted to another hospital. The family members of the hospital have been left helpless.

22 April 2021, 21:08 PM

The ‘Oxygen Man’ of Mumbai, Shahnawaz Sheikh, sold his Rs 22 lakh SUV to help COVID patients get access to oxygen cylinders. Staying at Malad, the ‘messiah’ set up a control room to manage oxygen supplyfor the needy.

22 April 2021, 21:03 PM

The Delhi Police on Thursday (April 22) arranged oxygen supply for Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh after they were informed of a shortage by the hospital officials. The police officials of North-West district arranged one truck with 1.5 tonne oxygen from Bawana and another truck with 2.5 tonne oxygen from Bhiwadi. The timely action saved the lives of more than 200 COVID-19 positive patients.

