Oxygen scarcity Live: Check all updates on oxygen demand, supply, shortage here

New Delhi: In the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country is struggling to cope up with the growing demand for oxygen, hospital beds, medicines and other essential items. There have been reports of oxygen shortage from various parts of the country. There have been successes and failures in this battle for oxygen. On one hand, 24 people died due to an oxygen tanker leak in Maharashtra's Nashik, on the other, some prompt efforts from the administration elsewhere helped saved many lives.

The Delhi Police on Thursday (April 22) arranged oxygen supply for Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh after they were informed of a shortage by the hospital officials.

The hospital said they were running out of stock of oxygen and had stock only of 3-4 hours. The police officials of North-West district arranged one truck with 1.5 tonne oxygen from Bawana and another truck with 2.5 tonne oxygen from Bhiwadi.

The timely action saved the lives of more than 200 COVID-19 positive patients.

Earlier today, Delhi’s Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute flagged oxygen shortage and sought immediate assistance from the government.

The hospital has requested the government not to hold them responsible for the death of patients due to shortage of oxygen.

Check all updates on Oxygen Scarcity here:

Live TV