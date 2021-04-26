Congress leader Shashi Tharoor admitted in Delhi hospital days after testing positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was on Sunday (April 25) admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar in the national capital.

The sources said that the 65-year-old politician is stable and doing fine, as per PTI reports.

Last Wednesday (April 21), the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, reported via his official Twitter handle, that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister& 85 year old mother are in the same boat. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2021

Tharoor is the third senior Congress leader to test positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Tharoor followed Congress Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who were tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India registered 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to over 1.69 crore. The death toll and total recoveries now stand at 1,92,311 and 1,40,85,110, respectively, and the active count has mounted to 26,82,751.

