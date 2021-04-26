हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor admitted in Delhi hospital days after testing positive for COVID-19

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was on Sunday (April 25) admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar in the national capital.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor admitted in Delhi hospital days after testing positive for COVID-19
File Photo (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was on Sunday (April 25) admitted to Apollo Hospital in Sarita Vihar in the national capital.

The sources said that the 65-year-old politician is stable and doing fine, as per PTI reports.

Last Wednesday (April 21), the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, reported via his official Twitter handle, that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “After waiting two days for a test appointment and another day & a half for the results, I finally have confirmation: I’m #Covid positive. Hoping to deal with it in a “positive” frame of mind, with rest, steam & plenty of fluids. My sister & 85-year-old mother are in the same boat.”

Tharoor is the third senior Congress leader to test positive for COVID-19 in the last week. Tharoor followed Congress Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who were tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, on Sunday, India registered 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to over 1.69 crore. The death toll and total recoveries now stand at 1,92,311 and 1,40,85,110, respectively, and the active count has mounted to 26,82,751.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusShashi TharoorCongress LeaderDelhi hospital
Next
Story

Uttarakhand: Shri Hemkunt Sahib Yatra deferred due to COVID-19 surge

Must Watch

PT13M49S

COVID-19: Watch India's reality report on Coronavirus