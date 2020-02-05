हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi discharged from Delhi hospital, condition stable

She has recovered from stomach infection and her condition was stable at the time of discharge. "Sonia Gandhi has undergone medical tests. She has been found to be suffering from stomach infection and is being treated for the same," Dr Rana had said on Monday.

Congress interim president and party leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday morning was discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in the national capital. She was admitted to the SGRH February 2 and was diagnosed with a stomach infection, according to Dr D S Rana Chairman (Board of Management) at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Live TV

Accompanied by her children, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress leader had visited the hospital on February 2 (Sunday) after she complained of uneasiness. She was admitted for further check-ups.

Sonia Gandhi did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on February 1. However, she was present on the first day of the Budget session on January 31 and led the party's protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Parliament premises.

