Congress

Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary shot dead in Faridabad

Vikas Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 9, was fired upon by unidentified assailants shortly after he came out of a gym - also in Sector 9, at around 0900hrs.

Photo sourced from ANI.

In a shocking and tragic incident on Thursday, Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was shot dead in Faridabad.

Chaudhary, a resident of Sector 9, was fired upon by unidentified assailants shortly after he came out of a gym - also in Sector 9, at around 0900hrs. It is reported that shortly after he got into the car, another vehicle moved in from behind from which two men got out, made their way to the front of Chaudhary's vehicle and opened fire.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera in the vicinity.

Chaudhary was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Local police officials in Faridabad have begun investigating the incident and are screening footage from a number of CCTVs.

The incident will once again put the spotlight on the law and order situation in the state of Haryana which has often come under severe criticism.

Uttar Pradesh police
