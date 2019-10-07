Congress leaders to get training on 'nationalism' to counter BJP

Taking a leaf out of BJP's playbook, the Congress has now decided to give training of nationalism to its leaders in order to counter the narrative of nationalism set by the ruling party. Sources told Zee Media that the Congress will hold the training sessions in nationalism at national, state, district as well as block levels. The move to hold training sessions in nationalism was finalised in September during a meeting of all state heads of the party and the Congress Legislative Party leaders in Delhi.

It is believed that the emphasis of the training would be on the "nationalist credentials of the Congress which was at the forefront of the freedom struggle and the party's record as the ruling party. The training will also focus on the contributions made by former prime minister Indira Gandhi in increasing the pride of the nation by breaking Pakistan into two parts and creating Bangladesh out of East Pakistan after 1971 War.

Live TV

Sources said that the training would also focus on highlighting the importance of connecting with voters on important issues at grassroots level. The party is hopeful that the training session would boost the morale of Congress workers who are demoralised after the party's huge defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Congress is planning to reinvigorate its core ideology and highlight its past achievements in order to regain its lost political ground.