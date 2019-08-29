Congress led in corruption, ran economy with double-digit inflation during its regime: Nirmala Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday slammed the Congress for launching "Unfit Govt Unfit Economy" campaign on social media and said that the Congress-led UPA government will always be remembered for leading the country in corruption. She added that UPA government ran the economy with double-digit inflation from 2004 to 2014.

"They ran an economy with double-digit inflation through 10 years that they were in power. They did not control prices which directly affect the common man. Prices were skyrocketing during their time. There was scandal after scandal even in the basic allocation of coal and 2G. They could not control prices, they led the country in corruption," Sitharaman told media.

"They led the country in exploiting public assets. Corruption was everywhere what they did. There was nothing left without corruption during their time. If managing the economy was corruption and if managing the economy was to have skyrocketing inflation then they mastered it, so, to talk about fit or unfit is not for the Congress," Sitharaman added.

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the senior BJP leader said that the grand old party has failed to learn the lessons even after facing humiliating defeats in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"They have not learnt the lessons of a defeat in 2014 and in 2019 because of their bad practices. People told Congress what they think of them. I wish the Congress party can retrospect," she added.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a nation-wide `Fit India Movement` at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi. PM Modi launched the `Fit India movement` on the occasion of the National Sports Day and said the aim of this movement is to encourage people to remain fit and healthy.