Karnataka Govt To Implement Anna Bhagya Free Rice Scheme From July 1: 10 Points

New Delhi: The newly formed Congress government in Karnataka, which has already launched the Shakthi scheme for free travel for women in state buses, is ready to start the Anna Bhagya scheme that promises 10 kg rice for each member of poor families. K.H. Muniyappa, the minister in charge of food and civil supplies, said on Friday that the Anna Bhagya will begin and the government will transfer money to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts on Saturday. He said that the government has the bank details of 90 per cent of the poor beneficiaries and asked those who do not have bank accounts to open one.

Here are the 10 points explaining Anna Bhagya free rice scheme:

- The Karnataka government is launching a scheme to provide free rice to poor families.

- The scheme is called Anna Bhagya and it is an extension of the Shakthi scheme for free travel for women.

- Each member of a BPL family will get 10 kg of rice per month, along with ragi or jowar depending on the region.

- The government will transfer money to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries until the rice is available.

cre Trending Stories

Also Read: Karnataka: Hedgewar, Savarkar Removed; References To Nehru, Indira Back In Textbooks

- The money will be Rs 170 per person per month, which is the cost of 10 kg of rice at FCI rates.

- The government has the bank details of 90% of the BPL beneficiaries and asks the rest to open accounts.

- The scheme will start from July 1 as promised by the Congress government in its manifesto.

- The Central government has not agreed to supply rice to the state at FCI rates, which has caused a delay in the scheme.

Also Read: Cong-led Karnataka Govt To Amend Anti-Conversion Law, Take Up Revision Of Textbooks

- The Congress accuses the Centre of depriving the poor of their food, while the BJP accuses the Congress of announcing the scheme without preparation.

- The scheme is a major welfare initiative by the Congress government in Karnataka.