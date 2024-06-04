Advertisement
Congress Lok Sabha Election Winners Candidate FULL List 2024: Check Constituency Wise Full List Of Winners Losers Candidate Name Total Vote Margin and More

Congress Lok Sabha Election Winners Candidate FULL List 2024:Congress supporters are eagerly waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to check the status of their favorite party leaders in the Lok Sabha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Indian National Congress (INC), which has strong roots in India's political history, is preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The party that carried the country to independence and shaped its early years has had fluctuating electoral fortunes over the decades.

In the first general election of 1951-52, the INC won 364 seats. This supremacy lasted into the 1960s, with the party winning a majority in every election. However, the 1967 elections represented a watershed moment, as the INC's seat count fell below 300 for the first time, winning 283 out of 520 seats.

In recent years, the Congress has faced challenges in the form of electoral defeats and internal restructuring. However, the party continues to hold substantial influence in various regions and remains a central figure in the opposition alliance. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) faced a significant setback, securing only 52 seats. This result was a stark contrast to its historical performance, where it often led with a majority. As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 draw near, the INC’s campaign is expected to focus on key issues such as economic growth, social justice, and national unity.

