'Congress Means Total Corruption': PM Modi Claps Back At '40% Govt' Jibe

Haveri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came out hard against the Congress party and said that all the party's lies have been lost in the wave of Bharatiya Janata Party. Addressing a public meeting in Haveri, PM Modi said, "The people of Congress who were trying to make their party's wave through lies in Karnataka, their lies are now lost in the BJP wave. Those who think Congress still has something left in Karnataka must come and see here." He further attacked the Congress party over "appeasement politics" and "corruption".

"Congress' appeasement, and 'talaabandi' have been very well realised by each and every person. Congress means total corruption, 85 per cent commission, appeasement politics, bowing before the terrorists and working on a 'Divide and Rule' formula. The OBC and Lingayat community are very sad and angry with the abuse by senior leaders of Congress," he said.

PM Modi added, "The people of the state and the whole nation have become completely aware of them. Now, there is only one voice coming from each and every house in the state, 'Ee Baria Nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara'!"

The Prime Minister said that the region has received a lot of development projects under the BJP double engine-government.

"Today Haveri is moving ahead to write a story of development. The Yediyurappa and Bommai-led double-engine government is filling the gaps in Congress tenure in all these years. It has brought new medical and engineering colleges and a new milk plant in Haveri. The BJP government is investing in road, rail and connectivity infrastructure. People of Haveri, Karnataka and the whole country are being benefited from these works," PM Modi further said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also held a mega roadshow in Bengaluru during the last leg of the campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly polls. He is scheduled to hold two mega road shows and four public meetings this weekend, as per the party sources.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.