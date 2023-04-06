topStoriesenglish2591969
NewsIndia
RAHUL GANDHI DISQUALIFICATION

Congress MLA Calls Rahul Modern India's Mahatma Gandhi, BJP Reacts

Like, Mahatma Gandhi marched several kilometers during the `Dandi March`, the former national president of the party also walked across the country during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 01:56 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Congress MLA Calls Rahul Modern India's Mahatma Gandhi, BJP Reacts

Raipur: Amid protests against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi`s disqualification, Congress MLA Amitesh Shukla termed the former Wayanad MP Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi of modern India. Shukla, who won with the highest votes margin in the 2018 assembly elections, claimed several similarities between Mahatma Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

While talking to ANI, Shukla said, "Rahul Gandhi is the Mahatma Gandhi of modern India. He has a lot of similarities with Mahatma Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi did Bharat Jodo Yatra whereas Mahatma Gandhi did the Dandi march back then."He called Rahul Gandhi `Rashtriya Putra` (son of the nation).

Shukla added "I made this statement very responsibly. I belong to a family of freedom fighters. The things I have heard from my father (Shyama Charan Shukla, former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh) as well as uncle (senior Congress leader Vidya Charan Shukla) about Mahatma Gandhi, I feel there are several similarities between Mahatma Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.  

Amitesh Shukla further said that Mahatma Gandhi could become the first Prime Minister of India but he didn`t. Similarly, Rahul Gandhi could become the PM in 2004 and 2008 but he did not. Like, Mahatma Gandhi marched several kilometers during the `Dandi March`, the former national president of the party also walked across the country during Bharat Jodo Yatra and interacted with people.

Like Mahatma Gandhi, who brought an end to the `British Empire` with his weapon of truth, Rahul Gandhi also fearlessly speaks the truth, said Shukla, elaborating that he (Rahul Gandhi) is speaking the truth about the Adani stocks issue along with statistics. Reacting sharply to the statement of Shukla, BJP MP Santosh Pandey said that Chhattisgarh Congress has become mentally and intellectually bankrupt.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?