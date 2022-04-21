हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jignesh Mevani

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested in Assam, his latest tweets witheld

The MLA from Vadgam was arrested from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night and the cause behind the arrest is yet not clear.

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested in Assam, his latest tweets witheld
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress MLA from Gujarat and famous Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police on Wednesday. The details of his arrest are not known yet, ANI reported.

The MLA from Vadgam was arrested from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night, as per Mevani's team.  "Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," they added

Visuals released by news agency ANI shows Mevani being taken to police custody late at night.

While what led to Mevani, a staunch critic of the government and convenor of the political party Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, is yet to be ascertained his Twitter accounts show that some of his recent tweets were withheld by the authorities in response to legal intricacies.

According to Mevani's aides, a copy of the FIR or police case has not been provided to his team yet

The Assam Police, which arrested Mr Mevani, plan to take him from Ahmedabad to Guwahati today, as per media reports.

This is a developing story

