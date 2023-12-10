In the heart of India's bustling political arena, the Congress party took a jab at Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the BJP stalwart shared a photo of him playing chess on Instagram. It all began when Amit Shah, known for his political manoeuvres, shared a photo on Instagram with the caption "Don't settle for a good move, look for the better one."

Sharing the photo on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress party took a jib at Shah saying BJP's Chanakya is playing chess by pitting white against white, rather than a white vs black battle. "Chanakya Amit Shah playing chess by pitting White against White. So cute photo ops!" said Kerala Congress. The caption, "So cute photo ops!" was intended to ridicule Shah's strategic messaging.

However, Twitter added a reader's context to the Kerala Congress's post shedding light on the intricacies of chess pieces. They clarified that in chess, the pieces often aren't strictly black and white but rather distinct shades, typically light and dark colours. It noted the nuanced difference in the hues of the pieces in Shah's photo: one side was slightly yellowish-white, the other a purer white.

While Congress may have thought to ridicule Shah for the photo, the attempt left the party in a bad light. The Congress party's dig comes at a time when the grand old party suffered a humiliating defeat in the recently held assembly polls of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The netizens even asked Congress to focus on winning polls rather than indulging in this type of whataboutery.