Coronavirus

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday (August 3, 2020). Karti shared the information taking to his Twitter handle.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests coronavirus COVID-19 positive

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday (August 3, 2020). Karti shared the information taking to his Twitter handle.

The son of former finance minister P Chidambaram said his symptoms are mild and he has gone into self-isolation on medical advice.

''I have just tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice, I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol,'' Karti tweeted.

Soon after Karti shared the news on Twitter, 'Get well soon' messages started pouring in from his well-wisher. Puducherry Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy also wishes him speedy recovery, writing, ''I received the message that Shri Karthick Chidambaram tested positive for Covid-19 . I wish him well and pray God for his speedy recovery.''

This news of Karti Chidambaram comes a day after Union home minister Amit Shah and Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tested for coronavirus on Sunday. 

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamla Rani Varun, died on Sunday (August 2) due to coronavirus infection. She was undergoing treatment at a Lucknow hospital. 

