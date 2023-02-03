Congress MP Preneet Kaur, Amarinder Singh's Wife, Suspended From Party

New Delhi: Congress MP Preneet Kaur from Patiala has been suspended from the party with immediate effect, said a press by the All India Congress Committee on Friday (February 3). The press release stated that the Lok Saba Congress MP had taken part in anti-party activities and was helping the BJP which is why this strict action was taken against her. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had received a complaint about the same from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, President of PCC. Furthermore, the party has issued a show cause notice to her to explain why she should not be removed from the party.

Congress MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala Preneet Kaur has been suspended from the Party with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/z8mBZYEicl — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

The press release said, "Congress president has received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, President, PCC Punjab alleging that Preneet Kaur is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders also share this view. The complaint was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee of the AICC for necessary action. The DAC carefully considered it and decided that Preneet Kaur, should be suspended from the party and she has been called upon to show cause within 3 days as to why she should not be expelled from the party. Congress MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala Preneet Kaur has been suspended from the Party with immediate effect."

Preneet Kaur served as a Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs from 2009 to 2014. She is married to Captain Amarinder Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab, who was also a part of the Congress party before he joined the BJP.