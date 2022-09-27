Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Malappuram on Day 20 amid Rajasthan political crisis

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders and workers resume the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Day 20 from Kerala's Malappuram district. The yatra commenced from Pulamanthole junction in this northern district of Kerala on Tuesday morning after it had ended for the day on Monday at Koppam in Palakkad district. The Wayanad MP is likely to interact with farmers later in the day, said a PTI report.

AICC general secretary in charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Day 20 sees entry of #BharatJodoYatra into Malappuram district over a beautifully decorated bridge. It'll be a 14km walk this morning and in the afternoon @RahulGandhi will interact with farmers from adjoining areas. The weather is cool so far and the surroundings are picturesque."

In Palakkad district on Monday evening, the Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 19 days and 419 kilometres. Rahul Gandhi said the foot march is against injustices like waiving off debts running into billions owed by rich businessmen while farmers or small traders are punished for loan defaults.

BJP govt favouring a few rich businessmen: Rahul Gandhi

In his speech at the end of the day's yatra in Koppam here, Gandhi said the BJP government at the Centre was favouring a few rich businessmen by waiving off their debts, while the same consideration was not being shown to the farmers, small traders and other businessmen.

The MP from Wayanad also tweeted about it in Hindi, saying: "Today billions of loans of big industrialists are being waived. But, if a farmer or small trader is unable to repay even a small loan, then he is put in jail by calling a 'defaulter'. Bharat Jodo Yatra is against every injustice. The country will not accept this 'two Hindustan' version of the king."

Addressing a huge crowd of people who had turned up to see him at Koppam, Gandhi said that while buying LPG cylinders or filling fuel in their vehicles, people should question where the extra amount they are being charged was going, adding "Money does not disappear... It is going into the pockets of five or six of the richest businessmen in the country. We will not accept this unfairness."

Earlier in the day, AICC general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Day 19 of #BharatJodoYatra ends at Koppam. Fantastic response! Yatris walked 22 kms today. Container site is compact but lovely. 419 kms completed. 2.5 days more in Kerala, which has been electrified by @RahulGandhi. Whatever the news elsewhere, only #BharatJodoYatra matters!"

Day 19 of #BharatJodoYatra ends at Koppam. Fantastic response!



During the morning session of the yatra, hundreds of people waited on both sides of the road to meet Gandhi. A group of young girls presented the Congress leader with a framed drawing of himself. "Couldn't have asked for a better start to the Padyatra. The young minds are coming out in large numbers to bless @RahulGandhi Ji and all the Padyatris. We owe them a brighter future. Towards achieving our goal. #BharatJodoYatra," the party said in a tweet along with a photo of the young girls holding Gandhi's drawing.

India will see Congress Mukt Bharat when Rahul Gandhi reaches Kashmir: BJP leader

BJP leader and Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika took a dig at Rahul Gandhi`s Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that by the time the Congress leader will reach Kashmir, India will see a Congress Mukt Bharat. Hazarika`s remark came on Monday while he was responding to the clash between two groups of Congress workers during a meeting held at Rajiv Bhawan in Assam`s Dhubri district. "Looks like by the time he (Rahul Gandhi) reaches Kashmir, India will see a Congress Mukt Bharat," Hazarika said in a tweet while sharing a news clip of the clash.

A clash between two groups of Congress workers broke out on Monday during a meeting to discuss the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Rajiv Bhawan in Assam`s Dhubri district. The incident happened in the presence of some leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

A meeting was organized at Rajiv Bhawan, Dhubri to discuss the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Assam slated for November 1. The local leaders dismissed the claims of any division within the party and said that some misconceptions prevailed. "The Dhubri District Congress is not divided, we are united. But there are some misconceptions. We don`t have any division over Bharat Jodo Yatra. During the discussion on Bharat Jodo Yatra, Assam, a group raised their allegations against the district president. Today`s meeting is not the right place to raise such things. When they raised their issues some of our party workers opposed it and some untoward situations happened," said Congress MLA, Wazed Ali Choudhury.

It may be noted that the Congress' 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

Notably, the open rebellion by MLAs close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has put a question mark on whether he would still run for the Congress president's post or someone else will replace him as a candidate supported by the current leadership. On Monday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report on the revolt in Rajasthan from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken.

Kharge and Maken, who were sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, briefed Sonia Gandhi after their return to Delhi and termed the parallel meet held by Gehlot loyalists as "indiscipline."

(With PTI/ANI Inputs)