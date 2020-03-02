Congress MP Ramya Haridas alleges assault by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena in Lok Sabha, lodges complaint with Speaker Om Birla

Unruly scenes were witnessed in Lok Sabha on Monday (march 2) as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress MPs pushed and shoved each other after several members of opposition parties trooped into the well of the House to protest over the issue of violence in Delhi.

Congress MP Ramya Haridas later submitted a written complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla saying that she was manhandled by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena.

Haridas said that she was assaulted because she is a Dalit and a woman. "I am a Dalit woman. Today when the Parliament session started at 3pm, I was moving towards the well of the House to raise the issue of Delhi violence. That time the BJP MP hit me on my shoulder. Parliament is not secure for women Parliament members," she told the media.

BJP MP Meena, however, rejected claims of physical assault and said that the allegations leveled by Congress MP Ramya are false. Meena stressed that she did not hit or push the Congress MP.

"Allegations are false. As she opened the banner in LokSabha, it hit me on my head. I asked her to move ahead.I didn't hit or push her. If she says she is using 'Dalit' word ,then I'm also a Dalit woman," said the BJP MP.

Meanwhile, the Congress has slammed the BJP, saying it is a matter of shame that MP Ramya Haridas was physically assaulted inside the parliament by a BJP MP.

"It is a matter of shame that Congress MP Ramya Haridas was physically assaulted inside the parliament by BJP MP Jaskaur Meena. Sansad se sadak tak, BJP se Beti Bachao," tweeted Congress.