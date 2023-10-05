JODHPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday made a scathing attack on the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan, highlighting the state's deteriorating law and order, recent riots, and a paper leak scandal. Speaking at a public rally in Jodhpur, PM Modi expressed concern that the deteriorating law and order situation hindered investment and adversely affected businesses. He accused the Congress government of prioritizing its ''vote bank'' over Rajasthan's welfare, particularly highlighting their response during the recent riots in Jodhpur. PM Modi questioned the Congress's commitment to appeasement and safety for all, referring to a Congress MLA's own concerns about safety.

#WATCH | Jodhpur, Rajasthan | PM says, "When such is the condition of law and order situation, investment doesn't take place and business is ruined. But the Congress Govt loves its vote bank more than the welfare of Rajasthan. When Jodhpur was burning with riots, what was the CM… pic.twitter.com/IwlLXuGtaE — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

Emphasizing that the Congress seemed solely focused on political power, referring to it as 'Kursi Ka Khel' (the game for the chair), PM Modi criticized the lack of action taken by the Congress government over five years. He brought attention to alleged corruption documented in the 'Lal Diary' and urged for transparency and accountability. PM Modi also addressed the paper leak scam, vowing to take strict actions against those involved.

#WATCH | Jodhpur, Rajasthan | PM Narendra Modi says, "In five years, Congress Government did not walk even one step. The 'kursi ka khel' continued here round the clock...Have you heard about 'Lal Diary'? People say that the diary contains every misdeed of Congress' corruption.… pic.twitter.com/ebIuD3dOf1 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

Amid chants of 'Modi, Modi', the Prime Minister assured the gathering of the BJP government's efforts to develop Rajasthan and highlighted various development projects worth approximately Rs 5,000 crore. He condemned the rise in corruption, riots, and crimes against women and Dalits under the Congress government.

#WATCH | Jodhpur, Rajasthan | PM Narendra Modi says, "The BJP Government at the Centre is making every effort on its part for the development of Rajasthan. But it is painful to see the condition here...Congress has brought Rajasthan to the top of the country in terms of… pic.twitter.com/hveq2VSylL — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023

PM Modi also inaugurated and announced several development projects, including the dedication of new train services and critical healthcare infrastructure. He also flagged off two new train services in Rajasthan: the Runicha Express connecting Jaisalmer to Delhi and a heritage train linking Marwar Junction to Khambli Ghat.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister dedicated two crucial rail projects to the nation, involving the doubling of the 145 km long 'Degana-Rai Ka Bagh' rail line and the 58 km long 'Degana-Kuchaman City' rail line.

The array of projects initiated by the Prime Minister today includes a 350-bed 'Trauma Centre and Critical Care Hospital Block at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Jodhpur and seven Critical Care Blocks under Pradhan Mantri - Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across Rajasthan.

Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for the development of the state-of-the-art New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport, which is to be built at a total cost of Rs 480 crore. He also dedicated the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur campus to the nation, a state-of-the-art campus built at a cost of more than Rs 1,135 crore.

In efforts to upgrade the infrastructure at the Central University of Rajasthan, the Prime Minister dedicated a 'central instrumentation laboratory', staff quarters, and a 'yoga & sports sciences building'. He laid the foundation stone of the Central Library, a 600 capacity Hostel, and a dining facility for students at the Central University of Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of multiple road development projects, amounting to a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,475 crore. The Jodhpur Ring Road is expected to alleviate traffic pressure and reduce vehicular pollution in the city.

As Rajasthan gears up for polls at the end of this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party is striving to challenge and potentially unseat the Congress government in the desert state.