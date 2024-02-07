Congress Opposed To Dalits, Backward Classes, Tribals: PM Modi Corners Rahul Gandhi Over Caste-Census Demand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired all cylinders against opposition and Congress leaders while speaking during Motion of Thanks to President's address in Rajya Sabha. Hitting out at the opposition party over their caste-census demand, PM Modi said that Congress has been opposed to Dalits, backward classes and tribas since inception. PM Modi said that it was this hate that Congress opposed candidature of tribal women as President of India. PM Modi also recounted work done by his government for dalits, tribals and backward classes. The Prime Minsiter was indirectly referring to Congress party and Rahul Gandhi's constant demand for caste-census.

"Congress has been their biggest opponent of Dalits, backward and tribal people by birth. Sometimes, a question comes to my mind if Baba Saheb had not been there, whether the SC/ST would not have got a reservation," said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi read out a letter by the then PM late Jawaharlal Nehru to the then Chief Ministers. He said, "I am reading out its translation - 'I dislike any kind of reservation, more particularly in services. I am strongly against anything which leads to inefficiency and second rate standards.'- That is why I say that they are against it (reservation) by birth. Had the government recruited at that time and promoted them from time to time, they would have been here today."

PM Modi further said, "Congress and its allies have always had difficulty in giving greater participation to SC/ST and OBC. They left no stone unturned to destroy Baba Saheb's ideas. There was no preparation to give him Bharat Ratna, when the government was formed with the support of the BJP, Baba Saheb was given Bharat Ratna...For the first time in the country, NDA Govt made an Adivasi daughter the President of India."

PM Modi said Congress used to think that if reservation is given to Dalits, SC/STs and tribals, then the work quality of the government would suffer. As the Congress leaders started shouting over this, PM Modi said that he read Nehru's quote and it can be verified. PM Modi said that even Jammu and Kashmir did not have Prevention of Atrocities Act and the NDA government provided it to the valley by removing Article 370.