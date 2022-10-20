Congress president Kharge VS BJP’s Amit Malviya Twitter tussle over Rupee depreciation

New Delhi: Amit Malviya, the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell, twitted on Thursday, asking Mallikarjun Kharge, the newly elected Congress president, to focus on his party's "downfall" after the Kharge tweeted regarding rupee depreciation. Malviya went on to say that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that the rupee's depreciation is "very small in comparison to the rest of the world." The BJP's IT chief shared an infographic depicting the rupee's depreciation about other currencies such as the British pound, Euro, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, Chinese yuan etc. He stated on Twitter that the Indian government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are taking all "appropriate steps" to address the falling rupee.

“Aap Congress ki girawat padh dhyan do, jo desh mein lagbhag simat chuki hain (You focus on the downfall of Congress, which has almost come to a standstill in the country),” Amit Malviya posted a tweet in Hindi. He went on to say that the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections are approaching and that Kharge will be held accountable for the Congress party's defeat. Earlier in the day, the newly elected Congress president took to Twitter to discuss the rupee's depreciation and to respond to Sitharaman's "rupee sliding" remark. “The rupee again reached a record low of 83 against the dollar. Falling rupee can prove to be very dangerous for our economy,” Kharge quotes on the micro-blogging site. As reported in the Hindustan Times article.

Earlier this week, while speaking about the rupee's performance at a US event, Sitharaman stated that the Indian currency is "not sliding, but the dollar is strengthening incessantly." The opposition parties were outraged by the finance minister's response. Mentioning the finance minister's "rupee sliding" remark, he added that "mere statements will not work" and that the BJP-led Centre must "take concrete steps quickly." Meanwhile, Malviya has consistently attacked the Congress party over its presidential elections.

(With agencies' inputs)