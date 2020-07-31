हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi showing satisfactory improvement, says Delhi hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to a private hospital in the national capital, is showing improvement in her health condition, hospital authorities said on Friday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi showing satisfactory improvement, says Delhi hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to a private hospital in the national capital, is showing improvement in her health condition, hospital authorities said on Friday.

Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 30 evening for routine tests, according to a health bulletin. "Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement," Dr D S Rana chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital said in a fresh bulletin. 

She was admitted to the private facility at 7 pm on Thursday for "routine tests and investigations". "Her condition is currently stable," Dr Rana had said.

Tags:
Sonia GandhiCongressSonia Gandhi hospitalSir Ganga Ram Hospital
Next
Story

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's itinerary for Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya
  • 15,83,792Confirmed
  • 34,968Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,70,30,329Confirmed
  • 6,67,014Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M59S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 31, 2020