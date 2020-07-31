Congress president Sonia Gandhi showing satisfactory improvement, says Delhi hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to a private hospital in the national capital, is showing improvement in her health condition, hospital authorities said on Friday.

Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 30 evening for routine tests, according to a health bulletin. "Her investigations are being carried out and she is showing satisfactory improvement," Dr D S Rana chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital said in a fresh bulletin.

She was admitted to the private facility at 7 pm on Thursday for "routine tests and investigations". "Her condition is currently stable," Dr Rana had said.