Congress reduced to 'brother-sister' organisation, BJP only 'national party' left: Nadda

New Delhi: Launching a sharp attack on Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday (October 12, 2022) said that the grand old party has now been reduced to a "party of a brother and sister". Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony of the BJP's second 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' in Dwarka, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that with the change in the "culture of politics" in the country, Congress leaders do not know what to do as they were in the party for merriment and to serve a family in the name of the country, to promote dynasty, and to fill their own coffers. He also said that the BJP is the only national party left in the country and that it was committed to ideology from top to bottom.

"There was a time when politics meant commission. There was a time when politics meant corruption, and sticking to chairs... Cheating people and enjoying oneself. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji changed this culture and got engaged in the service of the country as a mission instead of a commission," he said.

The culture of India's politics has changed today, the BJP chief added.

"There is no other national party left. I say this with full responsibility that Congress has shrunk, and it is neither a national party, nor a Bharatiya party, but a party of a brother and sister," he claimed in a veiled reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Several major regional parties are those run by certain dynasties, and it is the BJP alone that is an ideology-based national party, Nadda said, as he reiterated that the People's Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress (YSRC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and others were parties carrying out dynasty politics.

"The Shiv Sena was saved after a split, otherwise it would have remained a family-run party. Now, when (Eknath) Shinde saheb came, he talked of ideology... It is BJP alone which is an ideology-based national party, committed to ideology from top to bottom," he said.

He was referring to Eknath Shinde's rebellion against the Shiv Sena leadership which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra in June this year and split the party.

With the change in the "culture of politics", Congress leaders do not understand what to do in politics, because they were in the party for their own merriment and to serve a family in the name of the country, to promote politics, and to fill their own coffers, Nadda alleged.

"But Modi made the people of Gujarat and the country understand that only those who serve will stay. Those who work with a mission will stay and not those who are enjoying commission. Now those taking people towards 'vinaash' (destruction) will not survive, but those taking them towards 'vikaas' (development) will," he said.

BJP's 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' ahead of crucial Assembly elections

The BJP's second 'Gujarat Gaurav Yatra' will go from Dwarka to Porbandar.

Earlier in the day, Nadda also launched the first such yatra in Bahucharaji town, which will end at Mandvi in Kutch.

In the run-up to the high-stake Gujarat Assembly elections, due in December this year, the ruling party is scheduled to launch five such yatras that will cover different parts of the poll-bound state.